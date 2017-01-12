Burger King introduces BK Joe coffee blend

Burger King has introduced a new, freshly-brewed BK Joe coffee blend at its restaurants in the US.

The new coffee is priced at $0.99 for any size coffee for a limited time.

The new BK Joe coffee blend has a bright taste and aroma with a new brewing method that results in hot, fresh coffee that hits the spot throughout the day.BK Joe Iced Coffee is also available as part of the $0.99 deal.

Now, even a large great tasting cup of coffee costs less than $1 with this limited time offer. Best paired with a CROISSAN’WICH sandwich or an afternoon coffee break, BK Joe is the perfect way to boost a breakfast ritual or energize any other part of the day.

BURGER KING North America president Alex Macedo said: “This is the start of a renewed focus on coffee for us.

“We invested a lot of time developing a new blend and refining the brewing procedures in our restaurants to help us serve a hot and freshly-brewed cup of coffee every time, for every guest.”

BK Joe is served hot in small, medium and large sizes and can be ordered with half & half and/or a variety of sweeteners. BK Joe Iced Coffee is blended with cream and lightly sweetened or flavored with vanilla or mocha in a 16oz serving.

The $0.99 any size coffee promotion will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Source: Company Press Release