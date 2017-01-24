Union Square Hospitality invests in New York-based Joe Coffee

Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) and its affiliates have invested in New York-based specialty coffee firm Joe Coffee.

USHG is the hospitality company founded by Danny Meyer, and owner of some of New York City’s most beloved restaurants.

The investment and strategic alliance will be used to grow the Joe Coffee brand in New York, Philadelphia, and beyond.

Joe Coffee, one of the early pioneers of the third wave coffee movement in New York and a leader in the industry, was a natural investment given the company’s commitment to brewing the highest quality, responsibly-sourced beans, and its passion for serving coffee with warm and genuine hospitality.

Joe has become the ultimate neighborhood coffee bar - a place for and of the community - for guests to gather, work, ponder, and perk up. The company roasts all of its own coffees in Red Hook, Brooklyn for its 14 cafes, as well as for many of the country’s most esteemed restaurants.

Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer said: “Historically we’ve had the privilege of investing in some incredibly special companies whose cultures, leaders, and innovative business models caught our eyes, and Joe is no different.

“USHG has had a meaningful relationship with Joe Coffee and founder Jonathan Rubinstein for many years, both as avid fans of their coffee bars and also having served their coffee at Union Square Events for years.

"We chose to make this investment with Joe Coffee because they are dedicated to the pursuit of making flawless coffee, are led by passionate and exceptional management, and share the same hospitality values as USHG.”

Joe Coffee co-founder and president Jonathan Rubinstein said: "We are incredibly proud and humbled that USHG and its affiliates have chosen to invest in Joe.

“Danny Meyer is a leader I have admired my entire professional career and to have the opportunity to partner with him and his outstanding team at Union Square Hospitality Group is a dream come true.

"With this new funding, we will continue to do what we love - roast, brew, and serve the best quality coffee with genuine hospitality - and now we are excited to bring Joe to even more great communities across the country."

Source: Company Press Release