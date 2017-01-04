Starbucks launches first single-origin Yunnan coffee in China

American coffee firm Starbucks has introduced its first single-origin Yunnan coffee in China.

The single-origin coffee will be available for a limited period of time across all Starbucks retail locations in China.

The new product is the result of four years of collaboration between the Starbucks China Farmer Support Center and local coffee farmers in Pu’er, Yunnan Province.

It features 100% Arabica coffee from the region and it is an important step in creating a supply chain for the company premium coffee from bean to cup.

Starbucks’ Yunnan coffee is grown in China’s coffee capital, Pu’er, which has a sub-tropical landscape and is home to mountains, running creeks with coffee and tea plantations.

According to the company, Yunnan plays an important role in its growth strategy in China. In 2012, it established the first Asia-based Starbucks Farmer Support Centre in Pe’ur with an aspiration to improve quality of Yunnan coffee.

Starbucks claims that in the past four years, the support centre has trained about 10,000 farmers in Yunnan on sustainable farming practices. It also claims that it certified over 1200 farms in about 11,000 hectares.

Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong said: “The Starbucks Yunnan Coffee Project is about creating a positive impact on the local coffee farming communities and we are thrilled to bring this vision to life with the launch of the Starbucks Single-origin Yunnan coffee, especially at the beginning of the New Year.

“We will continue to build on the strong foundations established by the Starbucks China Farmer Support Center to deepen our partnership with local farmers and to develop even more localized, high-quality coffee that can be celebrated and enjoyed in Starbucks stores across China and globally.”

Starbucks Farmer Support Center Alan Tong said: "Over the past few years, we have been extremely humbled by how the local Pu’er coffee farming community has embraced us as part of their extended family.

“The Starbucks Single-origin Yunnan coffee is the fruits of labour for many local farmers and I am very excited that we are able to share them with our customers in China.

“This medium-roasted coffee is rich, multidimensional and consistently captures the unique flavors of Yunnan in a Starbucks cup – herbal notes, balanced acidity, and a smooth and elegant mouthfeel."

Image: Starbucks’ Yunnan coffee introduced in China. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks Corporation.