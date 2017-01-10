Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Starbucks offers exclusive reserve coffee with Pantheon Blend No. III

Published 10 January 2017

Starbucks is offering exclusive reserve coffee with Pantheon Blend No. III for its visitors in Seattle.

This beloved blend was first introduced in January 2015 to celebrate the Roastery’s opening and returns now for the third time.

Available while supplies last, Starbucks Reserve Pantheon Blend No. III remains faithful to the original vision of sharing Starbucks passion for roasting and blending while offering an exclusive taste.

This blend is composed of three Starbucks Reserve small-lot coffees roasted on-site at the Roastery: Nicaragua El Suyatal, Guatemala Flor del Rosario and Ethiopia Kayon Mountain Farm.

The Nicaraguan beans lend hazelnut nuances, while the Guatemalan lot brings cocoa notes and a smooth mouthfeel. The Ethiopian coffee completes the blend with delicate flavors of red currant.

Starbucks senior coffee specialist Leslie Wolford said: “This year’s blend is exceptional. “Pantheon Blend delivers a cup that is balanced, rich, complex and celebrates our love of coffee.”

Starting today (January 9) for a limited time, Roastery customers can also try a deconstructed Pantheon Blend No. III flight, which includes eight ounces of the blend alongside eight ounces each of the three component coffees.

Experiencing these coffees separately will help demonstrate how the different flavors come together to create such a perfect blend. 



Source: Company Press Release

