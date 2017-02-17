Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hot Drinks News

Starbucks launches Blonde Espresso Roast in Canada

Published 17 February 2017

Coffee giant Starbucks has launched new Blonde Espresso Roast in Canada.

The company said the new espresso range will be a lighter roast that offers a balanced and sweet flavour with smooth and creamy mouthfeel.

The espresso range is claimed to be handcrafted and known for its intense and caramelly flavour.

Blonde espresso includes a blend of Latin American and African coffee beans roasted to bring out a light espresso. Starbucks says that the new espresso can also be a better option for iced espresso beverages.

Some of the flavours that are being offered under the range include Blonde Vanilla Latte, Blonde Latte Macchiato and Iced Blonde Almondmilk Vanilla Latte.

According to Starbucks, Blonde Vanilla Latte has a smooth and creamy texture with subtle sweetness.

The Blonde Latte Macchiato beverage is made up of free-poured steamed milk with slowly poured Blonde espresso shots, adding one extra shot to each size, full espresso flavour.

And the Iced Blonde Almondmilk Vanilla Latte includes cold almondmilk with vanilla syrup, served with ice.

Starbucks Coffee specialist Anthony Carroll said: “With our signature Starbucks Espresso, the caramelly roast comes through in the beverage while Blonde Espresso is a sweeter, gentler flavour.

“It’s a great way to invite new espresso drinkers to try our beverages, while also offering our seasoned coffee drinkers a way to experience our beverages in a new way.”

Apart from the Blonde Espresso Roast range, Starbucks has also unveiled S’well bottles, designed by fashion brand Lilly Pulitzer.

The new, limited edition bottles are claimed to be keeping drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours and are available across 4,000 Starbucks locations across the US and online, later this spring, provided the supplies last.

The bottles come in four different colour schemes and designs. These include Palm Beach Jungle, Siren’s Calling, Resort Escape Floral and Fresh Squeezed.

S'well founder and CEO Sarah Kauss said: “Wrapping Lilly Pulitzer prints on our bottles instantly transported us to summer days and had us itching to head to the beach with a bottle full of Starbucks Cold Brew.

“They are the perfect accessory for warm, sunny days or for daydreaming about them in the middle of winter.”

Image: Starbucks launches Blonde Espresso Roast range in Canada. Photo: Courtesy of Starbucks Corporation.

