Teavana's Winterberry green tea returns for third season

Starbucks said Teavana is offering balanced green tea with hints of spring for those counting down the days of winter in anticipation of warmer weather.

Back for its third season, Teavana Winterberry Green Tea is full of fruity flavors, including strawberries, apples and sliced citrus. It’s sprinkled throughout with floral notes of marigold petal, rose hip and hibiscus that soften and sweeten the tea.

It is available for a limited time at more than 350 Teavana specialty retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and online at Teavana.com.

Starbucks Teavana brand managerJason Adams said .“Teavana Winterberry Green Tea is radiant, approachable and reminds us that spring is right around the corner."

Winterberry Green Tea is a blend of two core Teavana teas – Strawberry Grapefruit Xue Long Green Tea and Strawberry Lemonade Herbal Tea. Xue Long (pronounced Sh-way Long) is one of the highest-quality Chinese Green teas also known as Snow Dragon.

It is crafted by hand and only harvested four days each year in Fuding, China. Teavana blends Xue Long with the bright flavors of pink grapefruit, sweet strawberries, apples and lemongrass for a tea with a bold taste.

Strawberry Lemonade Herbal Tea is a refreshing lemon infusion with sweet strawberry undertones.

Adams said: “Teavana has been expertly blending the world’s finest teas and botanicals since 1997 and this tea is a great example of our craft.

“Teavana Winterberry pairs two unique blends, the classic green tea and adds a twist of sweetness with the herbal lemonade tea, which takes the flavor to a whole new level.”

Customers can savor the taste of Winterberry and shop for new, bright and colorful merchandise including:

Winterberry Tea-Filled Tin: Enjoy six ounces of loose leaf tea in this airtight, light-blocking limited-edition tin.

Source: Company Press Release