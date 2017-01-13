Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Sportables launches All Natural WORKOUT tea

Published 13 January 2017

Functional beverage firm Sportables has launched All Natural WORKOUT tea to complement its portfolio led by brand iXL Electrolytes + Amino Acids.

WORKOUT tea helps you feel better and perform your best thanks to plant-powered BTE+, a patented black tea extract clinically proven to reduce muscle soreness, increase performance and reduce recovery time.  All Natural WORKOUT tea is the first true performance tea on the market and is a groundbreaking innovation for today’s informed sports nutrition consumer.

“WORKOUT tea has been two years in the making, so we are thrilled that it is ready to go.  We only make products that help people, and the consumer benefits of WORKOUT tea are second to none,” said CEO Mark Davis. 

“Tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, yet until now no product has been made specifically for tea drinkers with active lifestyles.  We understand that today's fitness enthusiast wants all natural products that are proven safe with functional claims that are research-proven and validated by science. They also want innovation but with ingredients that are simple to understand with clean labels and packaging. 

"We've spent years turning all this research into reality, and now the next generation of performance is here. We have big plans to build out the WORKOUT brand platform across multiple categories using this unique ingredient technology.”

Davis continues, “The category lacks real innovation and elite functionality so we were very fortunate when we partnered with some fantastic scientists and researchers on commercializing this incredible ingredient technology.”  Scientists originally studied the effects of a proprietary theaflavin-enriched black tea extract (BTE+) on delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), oxidative stress and inflammation. Research consisted of double blind, placebo controlled, cross-over studies which are considered the gold standard of human clinical trials and widely trusted as the most rigorous and objective science.  The results of the clinical trial were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition in 2010. 

The authors concluded: “Consumption of BTE+ lead to improved recovery and a reduction in oxidative stress and delayed onset muscle soreness.  An improved rate of recovery can benefit all individuals engaging in high intensity, anaerobic exercise as it facilitates increased frequency of exercise."

Featuring a modern sweetener system of cane sugar, erithrytol and stevia that nets only 70 calories, WORKOUT tea is enriched  with theaflavins and contains 95% polyphenols. The initial product offering of 16 oz RTD bottles includes two flavors of black tea, Lemon and Raspberry, along with Peach Mango Green Tea. 

Additional flavors and formats are pegged for release in 2017.  WORKOUT tea has performed well in beta testing and will hit the shelves in seven states in early 2017 while also available nationally through ecommerce platforms.          



Source: Company Press Release

