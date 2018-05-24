Peet's Coffee launches fog-inspired beverages

Peet's Coffee has introduced smooth blended beverage lineup of Coconut Cold Brew Fog, Honey Black Tea Fog, Wildberry Hibiscus Tea Fog, Green Tea Tropical Tea Fog, and Matcha Tea Fog.

Though launching in time for summer, the offerings will be added to the permanent Peet's menu. The frothy beverages also build on the brand's heritage of tea and represents its continued commitment to handcrafted innovation.

Peet's Coffee Beverage innovator Patrick Main said: "After last year's success, Peet's Coffee is excited to debut new offerings under the unique Fog umbrella that feature simple, coffee and tea forward ingredients.

"A half century of handcrafted credentials means that these cold brew and tea-based fog beverages are not only super smooth and refreshing but also visually appealing, with dreamy cascades that bring to mind the San Francisco Bay Area's infamous fog."

Get Lost in the Peet's Coffee Fog

The colorful beverages are all handcrafted with pure and simple ingredients, which means the Peet's Fog line is full of flavor without all the calories—starting as low as 90 calories and all under 200. The following offerings will join Cold Brew Fog as permanent beverages across Peet's coffeebars starting today:

Coconut Cold Brew Fog ($3.50 – $4.75): Our signature bold, juicy Baridi Blend blended velvety smooth with just a hint of tropical coconut and poured over ice for a bright, slightly sweet cup.

Honey Black Tea Fog ($3.05 – $4.15): A balance of our summery, full flavor black tea with a hint of sweet honey and a touch of tart lemonade. Blended and served over ice, for a velvety smooth taste.

Wildberry Hibiscus Tea Fog ($3.20 – $4.15): Floral and tart, an herbal infused berry flavor paired perfectly with bright lemonade and smooth honey. Blended for a lush pour.

Green Tea Tropical Tea Fog ($3.05 – $4.15): Our tropical green tea combined with a dash of honey and lemonade, and blended for a delicious, refreshing cup.

Matcha Tea Fog ($3.15 – $4.25): Creamy and vibrant, our Mighty Leaf Tea® Organic Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea is prized for its distinctive flavor and health benefits. Here, it's lightly blended with honey and lemonade for a frothy, invigorating cup.

