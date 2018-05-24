Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Peet's Coffee launches fog-inspired beverages

Published 24 May 2018

Peet's Coffee has introduced smooth blended beverage lineup of Coconut Cold Brew Fog, Honey Black Tea Fog, Wildberry Hibiscus Tea Fog, Green Tea Tropical Tea Fog, and Matcha Tea Fog.

Though launching in time for summer, the offerings will be added to the permanent Peet's menu. The frothy beverages also build on the brand's heritage of tea and represents its continued commitment to handcrafted innovation.

Peet's Coffee Beverage innovator Patrick Main said: "After last year's success, Peet's Coffee is excited to debut new offerings under the unique Fog umbrella that feature simple, coffee and tea forward ingredients.

"A half century of handcrafted credentials means that these cold brew and tea-based fog beverages are not only super smooth and refreshing but also visually appealing, with dreamy cascades that bring to mind the San Francisco Bay Area's infamous fog."

Get Lost in the Peet's Coffee Fog

The colorful beverages are all handcrafted with pure and simple ingredients, which means the Peet's Fog line is full of flavor without all the calories—starting as low as 90 calories and all under 200. The following offerings will join Cold Brew Fog as permanent beverages across Peet's coffeebars starting today:

Coconut Cold Brew Fog ($3.50 – $4.75): Our signature bold, juicy Baridi Blend blended velvety smooth with just a hint of tropical coconut and poured over ice for a bright, slightly sweet cup.

Honey Black Tea Fog ($3.05 – $4.15): A balance of our summery, full flavor black tea with a hint of sweet honey and a touch of tart lemonade. Blended and served over ice, for a velvety smooth taste.

Wildberry Hibiscus Tea Fog ($3.20 – $4.15): Floral and tart, an herbal infused berry flavor paired perfectly with bright lemonade and smooth honey. Blended for a lush pour.

Green Tea Tropical Tea Fog ($3.05 – $4.15): Our tropical green tea combined with a dash of honey and lemonade, and blended for a delicious, refreshing cup.

Matcha Tea Fog ($3.15 – $4.25): Creamy and vibrant, our Mighty Leaf Tea® Organic Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea is prized for its distinctive flavor and health benefits. Here, it's lightly blended with honey and lemonade for a frothy, invigorating cup.

Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Hot Drinks

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Hot Drinks> Hot Coffee
Hot Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers

Hot Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.