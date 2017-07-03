Peet’s Coffee unveisl 2017 winter beverage lineup

Peet’s Coffee has introduced a 2017 winter beverage lineup, demonstrating the brand’s Coffee First commitment.

To celebrate the New Year, Peet’s gets back to basics with three espresso classics: The Undertow, Americano con Crema, and Café BomBón.

Peet’s Coffee CEO Dave Burwick said: “As we enter a New Year, we are proud to showcase the core of what makes Peet’s Coffee great by delivering these sophisticated espresso favorites.

“The 2017 winter lineup featuring our proprietary Espresso Forte stands as a testament to the best of the best from our coffee experts and harnesses the handcrafted approach we have spent fifty years perfecting.

”Peet’s Coffee: Leading the Handcrafted Charge with Espresso Classics As the Original Craft Coffee, Peet’s can claim fifty years of coffee expertise in sourcing, blending, and roasting exceptional beans. Leveraging that heritage, the brand is highlighting its Espresso Forte blend for a café lineup that includes the following espresso beverages available now to 3/7/2017:

The Undertow ($2.25 – $4.15): A fan favorite for barista and coffee connoisseurs alike headlines the winter lineup with an enticing play on hot and cold with Espresso Forte floated over natural Madagascar vanilla syrup and half and half.

Americano con Crema ($3.35 – $4.35): A spin on the traditional Italian Americano with a hint of chicory and foamed milk to deliciously accent both the frothy crema of a perfectly drawn espresso shot and the inherent flavor of a premium blend.

Café BomBón ($3.20 – $4.00): A nod to a Spanish standard with a double shot of robust Espresso Forte poured over rich sweetened condensed milk that delights all the senses.

Peet’s Coffee senior R&D manager Patrick Main said: “One of Alfred Peet’s early maxims included ensuring that all beverages were pulled by hand, not by machine, and we’ve stayed true to that throughout the history of the company.

“Our simple, coffee forward beverages for winter truly spotlight how a handcrafted philosophy permeates the entire company.”

Source: Company Press Release