Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Nestle to buy Egyptian instant coffee firm Caravan Marketing

DBR Staff Writer Published 18 January 2017

Food and drinks giant Nestlé has agreed to acquire Egyptian instant coffee company Caravan Marketing for an undisclosed price.

Caravan owns the Bonjorno brand. After the completion of the acquisition, the products will become part of Nestle’s portfolio of global brands.

Nestle stated that the acquisition reflects its ambition to invest in Egypt and promote the development of the fast growing soluble coffee sector which is becoming popular in the country.

Nestlé Egypt chairman and CEO Yasser Abdulmalak said: “Our investments and expansion plans in Egypt reflect the importance of this market to us. In the last 5 years Nestlé has made investments close to EGP 1bn ($53m) in manufacturing and distribution facilities as well as skill development.

“We will continue to invest in the Egyptian market and this acquisition comes as a reaffirmation of that.”

The acquisition, it said will leverage on the complementary strengths of the two coffee brands Nescafe and Bonjorno to result in the speeding up of the development of the soluble coffee market in the region.

It will also club Nestle’s marketing capabilities with the distribution model of Caravan and also the latter’s major presence in retail, stated the food and drinks company.

Further, it added that the combination of employees from Nestle Egypt and Caravan will be blended to form a leading team that is poised to drive growth in the future.

Established in 2003, Caravan Marketing produces a portfolio of soluble coffee products at its own factory. Its soluble coffee product range is sold in Egypt under the brand name of Bonjorno Café.

Nestlé Egypt has two operating factories with more than 3,000 employees.

Image: Nestlé Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. Photo: courtesy of Nestlé/Flickr.

