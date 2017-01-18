Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
MARS DRINKS launches single-serve brewer for small workspaces

Published 18 January 2017

MARS DRINKS has introduced a compact single-serve brewer for small workspaces that creates over 100 café-style drink options from coffees and cappuccinos to hot chocolates and soups.

The MARS DRINKS AROMA – available from Amazon.com, office supply retailers and distributor partners – was designed to bring the coffee shop experience to the workplace. With the MARS DRINKS AROMA, workplaces can provide their people with authentic café-style drink varieties – all without ever having to leave the office.

Like all MARS DRINKS' brewers, the MARS DRINKS AROMA consistently delivers great-tasting beverages. Brew time for both coffees and teas is under 60 seconds, and the proprietary brewing method paired with the flexible Freshpack ensures no flavor cross-contamination from drink to drink – coffees taste like coffees and teas taste like teas.

The MARS DRINKS AROMA has a larger cold tank than the Keurig Office Pro K145, offering 4 more cups between tank refills (AROMA produces 10 – 8 oz  drinks between refills compared to the Keurig's 6 – 8 oz drinks).

MARS DRINKS global president Xavier Unkovic said: "The AROMA has been designed to incorporate the flexibility and functionality smaller workplaces demand as well as the sustainable solutions that our customers desire."

The brewer utilizes MARS DRINKS' innovative Freshpacks, which are designed to keep the coffees, teas and specialty drinks inside fresh and delicious.

The new Freshpack is now a more responsibly made single-serve package offering a 31% carbon footprint reduction compared to the previous Freshpack.

Announced earlier this year, the new Freshpack was improved based on findings from an independent Life Cycle Assessment that analyzed the impact of the packaging across all stages of production – from raw material extraction through distribution.

Unkovic said: "This new offering represents another component of our ongoing effort to become the world's most sustainable provider of workplace beverages."

The new Freshpack is just one part of MARS DRINKS' 2016 – 2020 Sustainability Strategy.

With a focus on sustainable agriculture, operations and solutions, the company is always looking for products and processes that make a positive impact on the workplace while making as little an impact on the environment as possible.

The MARS DRINKS AROMA announcement follows the November introduction of three premium Starbucks coffees for MARS DRINKS brewers, including the smooth and balanced Pike Place Roast, Caffè Verona with its dark cocoa texture and roasty sweetness, and the mellow and flavorful Veranda Blend.

MARS DRINKS North America regional president and general manager Bobby Chacko said: "As a company that is both 100% dedicated to the workplace and committed to sustainability, making the Starbucks coffees available in our new packaging is a wonderful way to start the new year."

"The addition of Starbucks to the MARS DRINKS portfolio continues our commitment to deliver taste and choice through a broad variety of both licensed and owned brands."

The new Starbucks drinks are available across MARS DRINKS brewers, including the newly launched MARS DRINKS AROMA.



Source: Company Press Release

