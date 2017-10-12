Lipton launches new organic black tea

Tea brand Lipton has launched a new tea, which provides people with an affordable organic option

The new Lipton Organic Black Tea is made with the finest USDA Organic and Rainforest Alliance certified black tea leaves picked at the peak of freshness from the Kenyan Highlands.

It can be enjoyed hot or cold anytime of the day and is just as hydrating as water.

"We're thrilled to bring an organic option to the market at an affordable price," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "We are also hugely proud of the blend that will deliver a naturally smooth taste that's rich and delicious."

Lipton Organic Black Tea is Rainforest Alliance Certified. It's available in retailers nationwide beginning in early October. The suggested retail price is $4 per 72-count box of individually wrapped tea bags.

Source: Company Press Release