Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Lipton launches new organic black tea

Published 12 October 2017

Tea brand Lipton has launched a new tea, which provides people with an affordable organic option

The new Lipton Organic Black Tea is made with the finest USDA Organic and Rainforest Alliance certified black tea leaves picked at the peak of freshness from the Kenyan Highlands.

It can be enjoyed hot or cold anytime of the day and is just as hydrating as water.  

"We're thrilled to bring an organic option to the market at an affordable price," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "We are also hugely proud of the blend that will deliver a naturally smooth taste that's rich and delicious."

Lipton Organic Black Tea is Rainforest Alliance Certified. It's available in retailers nationwide beginning in early October. The suggested retail price is $4 per 72-count box of individually wrapped tea bags.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Hot Drinks
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Hot Drinks> Hot Tea
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks> Iced/RTD Tea Drinks
Hot Drinks News

GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world.

