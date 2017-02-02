Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts introduces new doughnut-worthy coffee

Published 02 February 2017

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has introduced a new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats.

Now available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, guests can choose from two authentic blends of fresh coffee: new Smooth for subtle, easy drinking and Rich for a more bold experience. Both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward said: “We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

“Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Matching a coffee with the unique taste of a Krispy Kreme doughnut is a complex feat, in part, because the coffee must have just the right balance of flavor profiles.

After sourcing Arabica beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts spent months working with experts to create the perfect coffee blends for its doughnuts – offering light acidity to balance the sweetness and with nuttiness and citrus notes to complement the treats. 

Lightly roasted with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans, the new Smooth blend is crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish.

As a bold alternative, the new Richblend is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central, African and Indo-Pacific beans, creating a lush, well-rounded flavor and satisfying finish.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Hot Drinks
Non-alcoholic> Soft Drinks

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Travel & Tourism> Foodservice
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Hot Drinks> Hot Coffee
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Soft Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers

Hot Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.