First Beverage Ventures invests in vitamin-infused coffee and tea firm VitaCup

Published 05 March 2018

First Beverage Ventures has invested in VitaCup, a company that produces vitamin-infused coffee and tea.

First Beverage served as the lead investor in the equity raise recently completed by the company.

Founded by digital marketing executives Brandon Fishman and Roman Bills, VitaCup has gained an immediate consumer following in the $5bn single-cup coffee market in North America with its first-to-market offering.

Available in a Keurig® compatible format, VitaCup’s premium coffee and tea pods are sold primarily through e-commerce channels and provide a new level of functionality in coffee and tea.

VitaCup CEO Brandon Fishman said: “The single-cup coffee category is a large and growing market with limited innovation.

“We are excited by the prospect of what we can accomplish together with our new partners at First Beverage as we bring greater capabilities and focus to execute on our growth strategy at VitaCup.”

First Beverage founder and CEO Bill Anderson said: “We are highly enthused by the category opportunity for VitaCup and believe that the business has incredible growth potential as consumers increasingly look for greater convenience and functional benefits, both of which VitaCup delivers.

“The VitaCup team brings a wealth of expertise in building a direct-to-consumer business, and we see an opportunity to accelerate the company’s growth and development with our significant resource base and deep industry expertise.”

First Beverage managing director Bob Nakasone said: “Consumers increasingly demand more functionality from the beverages they consume every day.

“As the retail landscape continues to become more competitive for coffee brands, VitaCup has created a highly effective DTC model offering functional, great-tasting products in a differentiated, e-commerce friendly format. VitaCup’s ability to deliver innovation in single-cup coffee, from vitamins to MCT oil and other ingredients, and its experienced founder team make it an exciting proposition for First Beverage.”

The company will use the proceeds from this raise to expand its sales and marketing efforts in current e-commerce channels, as well as select new retail channels, and will continue the development of additional product offerings with new functional benefits.

VitaCup will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, this month, March 8-10th. If you are attending, please visit booth #N709 in the North Hall and try some great-tasting and functional coffee.



Source: Company Press Release

