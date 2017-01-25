Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Elev8 Brands launches Hemp coffee brand

Published 25 January 2017

Elev8 Brands has launched hemp coffee made with South American sourced coffee beans.

The Elev8 Hemp coffee is made in the US and is claimed to have been packaged with sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

As per an exclusive terms agreement with its partner in the Midwest, Elev8 Brands will use the partner for product development, roasting and packaging into eco-friendly bags and single-serve cups.

Elev8 will initially launch a mix of Guatemalan, Columbian and Brazilian sourced coffee beans blended with roasted hemp seeds provided by partner Sipp Industries.

The blend will be a medium roast and is expected to match the hemp seed's nutty flavour profile.  This coffee is claimed to be not only uniquely flavourful, but nutritious with the vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids (EFA's) Omega 3, 6, 9 yielded by the hemp seeds.

The company noted that the coffee packaged in biodegradable bags and eco-friendly cups were made from bamboo and corn-based PLA material.

This material is claimed to be sustainable and landfill-free and is expected to have a positive impact on the environment.

All single serve cups are compatible with Keurig 2.0 and most other popular single serve brewing systems.   

Last October, PLAD acquired all of the membership interest in Elev8 Hemp from Kona Gold Solutions.

PLAD CEO Ryan Medico said: "We're extremely excited to launch Elev8 Hemp Coffee.  When customers taste our product they will experience the superior quality and craftsmanship that went into it.

"We have sampled many of the hemp coffees on the market today and there is nothing that compares to what we have created." 

The company is in the final preparation stages of its new products and they are expected to arrive in 2-4 weeks.

