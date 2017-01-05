Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Dunkin' Donuts adds Americano coffee to menu

Published 05 January 2017

Dunkin’ Donuts has unveiled the Americano as a new, permanent addition to its various specially crafted coffees and espressos.

It joins a lineup that includes lattes, macchiatos, Cold Brew coffee and several others. 

The Americano combines two shots of Dunkin’ Donuts’ 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso with hot water.

Recently, Dunkin’ Donuts has been chosen as the official US coffee, donut and breakfast sandwich for the NHL.

Along with the Americano coffee, it has introduced the Winter Frosted Donut, a sweet winter treat to be enjoyed with coffee beverages.

It is a yeast ring donut with winter blue coloured icing, drizzled with white icing. This new Winter Frosted Donut will be available in the US for a limited period of time.

Dunkin’ Brands’ executive chef and Product Innovation vice president Jeff Miller said: “Americano offers a perfect beverage to begin a new year, bringing forward the pure flavor of Dunkin’ Donuts espresso featuring notes of caramel and chocolate.

“As our brand continues to expand our variety of premium, specially crafted coffees and espresso choices, we believe Americano will resonate with guests seeking new, innovative beverages to get going and keep going each day.”

January being the National Hot Tea Month, Dunkin’ Donuts stated that it is prepared to offer a lineup of premium hot teas available in five vibrant flavours.

Introduced in November, last year, the hot tea lineup is served in pyramid tea sachets with quality full leaf and herbal infusions for optimal steep.

The hot tea lineup is also offered in caffeinated and caffeine-free options which include Bold Breakfast Black Tea, Harmony Leaf Green Tea, Chamomile Fields Herbal Infusion, Hibiscus Kiss Herbal Infusion and Cool Mint Herbal Infusion.

These pyramid tea sachets can be purchased in boxes containing 15 individually wrapped sachets at a price of $6.99 at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants.

Image: Dunkin’ Donuts introduces Americano coffee in the US. Photo: Courtesy of DD IP Holder LLC.

