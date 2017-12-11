Capresso unveils new EC300 Espresso & Cappuccino machine

US-based Capresso has launched a new user-friendly coffee vending machine for those who relish authentic coffee specialties.

The company said that with its advanced features, attention to detail, and value, the new machine delivers the joy of high-pressure brewing and frothing.

The Capresso EC300 Espresso & Cappuccino Machine comes with a new illuminated control knob to select brewing, frothing or steaming, thereby enabling easy operation.

Its dual frother wand creates steam or froth for cappuccinos and lattes alike.

The new Capresso machine also features a built-in warming platform on top of it. This platform preheats cups to the ideal temperature, to ensure that the coffee beverages stay hot for longer amounts of time.

According to Capresso, the machine’s ThermoBlock heating system, which has a stainless-steel lining, makes sure that the espresso is brewed at the ideal temperature.

The manufacturer says that through pre-infusion, the taste of the coffee gets enriched. Additionally, the 15-bar pump of the new coffee machine delivers optimal pressure for rich crema, the thin layer of foam that is considered to be a measure of a perfectly brewed espresso.

A heavy-duty portafilter built in the machine has two sieves to make one or two rich, thick crema espressos at a time. The machine also features a coffee scoop/tamper.

The Capresso EC300 Espresso & Cappuccino Machine, which is 7.5 inches wide and 12 inches deep, comes with a 42-ounce water tank which can be detached for making filling easier.

Capresso claims that the EC300 has clean, contemporary lines and is available in black with stainless steel accents with elegant looks.

The EC300 also has an automatic rinsing cycle. This feature ensures that the machine is cleaned after each use while the proper temperature is maintained.

Image: The Capresso EC300 Espresso & Cappuccino Machine. Photo: courtesy of Capresso.