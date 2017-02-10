Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Alcoholic
Spirits Wine Beer Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Fruit Juice Energy & Sports Drinks Dairy Hot Drinks Soft Drinks Bottled Water
Technology
Packaging Process Technology
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Markets & Regulations
Markets Regulatory & Safety
Non-alcoholic
Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with DBR
Return to: DBR Home | Non-alcoholic | Hot Drinks
Hot Drinks News

Bigelow introduces new line of wellness teas

Published 10 February 2017

Bigelow Tea has introduced a new line of wellness teas for both avid tea drinkers who drink tea daily for pleasure as well as those who turn to tea when feeling under the weather.

All of us know how important it is to put good things in our bodies to help us stay strong. That desire was the inspiration for the Bigelow Benefits line, everyday teas that fuel your body with good-for-you ingredients.

But of course, flavor is everything to the Bigelow family, so this line was created to taste fabulous and help support your well-being. We believe our Benefits tea, as part of your everyday routine can help you define the life you want to live.

Designed to support clean eating and a healthy lifestyle, these seven new teas combine premium quality, all-natural herbs traditionally thought to ease the everyday issues in uncommonly delicious ways with flavor combinations like Turmeric, Chili & Matcha Green Tea to help you recharge and renew, Lemon & Echinacea to stay well, Cinnamon & Blackberry that's so hearty and satisfying you'll want to skip the addition of sweetener to help balance your sugar intake and the beautifully radiant combination of Blueberry & Aloe.

Ingredients you know. Tastes you will love.

This new line compliments Bigelow Tea's over 130 specialty teas that have been delighting tea lovers for over 70 years with inspired combinations of herbs and spice ingredients (all with names you know and trust!), are so imaginative and flavorful, you'll want to enjoy them morning, noon and night and all the moments in between.

All natural green and herbal teas made of premium quality ingredients you know and trust

Exceptional flavor

Non-GMO

Gluten free

Blended & produced in the USA

Bigelow third generation president & CEO Cindi Bigelow said: "While all tea is inherently healthy and functional, with today's growing awareness for mindful eating and the need to live as healthy a lifestyle as we can, we created these beautiful and flavorful products to support our bodies naturally, in gentle ways with ingredients you know and trust.

"Like all Bigelow teas, they are made with exceptional care under the careful watch of Bigelow family tea blenders right here in the US. Just one sip and I believe you'll want to make BENEFITS teas part of an everyday routine that helps you define the life you want to live!"

Available in boxes of 18 individually-wrapped tea bags, Bigelow BENEFITS teas are sold on store shelves nationwide and online, in 7 taste-tempting blends.

Good Mood (Chocolate & Almond Herbal Tea) - complex blend of smooth almond, sweet chocolate flavors and blackberry

Calm Stomach (Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea) - a blend of spicy ginger, soothing peppermint finished and sweet peach

Refresh (Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea) - balanced green tea and matcha pair with earthy turmeric and a mild peppery kick

Radiate Beauty (Blueberry & Aloe Herbal Tea) -smooth and delicious fruity flavor with blueberry sweetness and subtle aloe notes

Balance (Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea) - sweet and spicy cinnamon top notes with a smooth balanced sweet and tart finish

Sleep (Chamomile & Lavender Herbal Tea) - a calming, full-bodied floral lavender flavor with a sweet chamomile finish

Stay Well (Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea) - authentic Echinacea and crisp lemon flavor with a smooth, relaxing herbal finish

The suggested MSRP is only $2.99.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Non-alcoholic> Hot Drinks

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Hot Drinks> Hot Tea
Hot Drinks News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COPA-DATA – Efficient Line Management and Batch Production COPA-DATA is the technological leader for ergonomic and highly-dynamic process solutions. Founded in 1987, we develop the software zenon for HMI/SCADA, Dynamic Production Reporting and integrated PLC systems at our headquarters in Austria. zenon is sold through its own offices in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as partners and distributors throughout the world. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers Canadean - Market Research and Data for the Beverage Industry Canadean has long held a reputation with FMCG companies for providing specialist business information by conducting detailed industry and consumer research, supported by insightful value-added analysis. They cover the entire spectrum of the consumer value chain from suppliers, brand owners, and distribution channels to consumer insight. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers GEA Procomac - Inside Aseptic GEA Procomac, based in Sala Baganza near Parma, designs, manufactures and installs complete filling lines, both traditional and aseptic. The company was established in 1979 and at that time its name was Procomac. The company started its activity manufacturing rinsers and conveyors; then, over a period of a few years, Procomac developed its technology and enlarged its production program. Since 1990 the company has been supplying complete lines to meet any bottling needs all over the world. Non-alcoholic > Hot Drinks > Suppliers

Hot Drinks Intelligence






DBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Alcoholic Markets & Regulations Non-alcoholic Technology
Beer Bottled Water Brewing Catering Equipment Dairy Energy & Sports Drinks Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages Fruit Juice
Hot Drinks Markets Packaging Process Technology Regulatory & Safety Soft Drinks Spirits Wine
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© DBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.