Bigelow introduces new line of wellness teas

Bigelow Tea has introduced a new line of wellness teas for both avid tea drinkers who drink tea daily for pleasure as well as those who turn to tea when feeling under the weather.

All of us know how important it is to put good things in our bodies to help us stay strong. That desire was the inspiration for the Bigelow Benefits line, everyday teas that fuel your body with good-for-you ingredients.

But of course, flavor is everything to the Bigelow family, so this line was created to taste fabulous and help support your well-being. We believe our Benefits tea, as part of your everyday routine can help you define the life you want to live.

Designed to support clean eating and a healthy lifestyle, these seven new teas combine premium quality, all-natural herbs traditionally thought to ease the everyday issues in uncommonly delicious ways with flavor combinations like Turmeric, Chili & Matcha Green Tea to help you recharge and renew, Lemon & Echinacea to stay well, Cinnamon & Blackberry that's so hearty and satisfying you'll want to skip the addition of sweetener to help balance your sugar intake and the beautifully radiant combination of Blueberry & Aloe.

Ingredients you know. Tastes you will love.

This new line compliments Bigelow Tea's over 130 specialty teas that have been delighting tea lovers for over 70 years with inspired combinations of herbs and spice ingredients (all with names you know and trust!), are so imaginative and flavorful, you'll want to enjoy them morning, noon and night and all the moments in between.

All natural green and herbal teas made of premium quality ingredients you know and trust

Exceptional flavor

Non-GMO

Gluten free

Blended & produced in the USA

Bigelow third generation president & CEO Cindi Bigelow said: "While all tea is inherently healthy and functional, with today's growing awareness for mindful eating and the need to live as healthy a lifestyle as we can, we created these beautiful and flavorful products to support our bodies naturally, in gentle ways with ingredients you know and trust.

"Like all Bigelow teas, they are made with exceptional care under the careful watch of Bigelow family tea blenders right here in the US. Just one sip and I believe you'll want to make BENEFITS teas part of an everyday routine that helps you define the life you want to live!"

Available in boxes of 18 individually-wrapped tea bags, Bigelow BENEFITS teas are sold on store shelves nationwide and online, in 7 taste-tempting blends.

Good Mood (Chocolate & Almond Herbal Tea) - complex blend of smooth almond, sweet chocolate flavors and blackberry

Calm Stomach (Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea) - a blend of spicy ginger, soothing peppermint finished and sweet peach

Refresh (Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea) - balanced green tea and matcha pair with earthy turmeric and a mild peppery kick

Radiate Beauty (Blueberry & Aloe Herbal Tea) -smooth and delicious fruity flavor with blueberry sweetness and subtle aloe notes

Balance (Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea) - sweet and spicy cinnamon top notes with a smooth balanced sweet and tart finish

Sleep (Chamomile & Lavender Herbal Tea) - a calming, full-bodied floral lavender flavor with a sweet chamomile finish

Stay Well (Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea) - authentic Echinacea and crisp lemon flavor with a smooth, relaxing herbal finish

The suggested MSRP is only $2.99.

Source: Company Press Release